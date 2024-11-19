PHOTO
ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) today announced the execution of a significant direct deal involving International Holding Company PJSC (IHC) shares, valued at over AED149 million.
The transaction comprised 360,000 IHC shares, priced at AED414 per share.
Large direct transactions are deals executed outside the order book and do not affect the closing price of the company's shares or the price index. They also do not affect the highest and lowest prices fulfilled during the session and over the past 52 weeks.