Arab Finance: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank’s (ADIB Egypt) consolidated net profits attributed to the bank increased by 20.51% year on year (YoY) to EGP 3.654 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, versus EGP 3.032 billion, a filing showed.

Net interest income grew to EGP 5.952 billion in Q1 2026 from EGP 4.706 billion in the year-ago quarter.

For standalone results, the lender registered net profits after tax of EGP 3.588 billion in Q1 2026, compared to EGP 2.937 million in Q1 2025.

Meanwhile, net standalone interest income rose to EGP 5.798 billion from EGP 4.603 billion.

ADIB Egypt is an award-winning bank that started its operations in Egypt after acquiring the National Bank for Development (NBD) through the Emirati consortium of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Emirates International Investment Company (EIIC) in 2007.