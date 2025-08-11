Cairo – Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank – Egypt (ADIB Egypt) logged consolidated net profits after tax amounting to EGP 6.23 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 4.57 billion.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) edged down to EGP 7.43 at the end of June 2025 from EGP 7.74 in H1-24, according to the financial results.

Net income from funds hit EGP 9.56 billion in the first six months (6M) of 2025, versus EGP 7.04 billion a year earlier.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the EGX-listed bank posted net profits totaling EGP 3.20 billion, compared to EGP 2.45 billion in Q2-24. Basic EPS dropped to EGP 3.29 from EGP 4.02.

Standalone Business

Non-consolidated net profits hiked to EGP 6.03 billion in H1-25 from EGP 4.49 billion in H1-24, while the net income jumped to EGP 9.35 billion from EGP 6.92 billion.

In the three-month period that ended on 30 June 2025, the standalone net profits hit EGP 3.10 billion, up from EGP 2.38 billion in Q2-24. The net revenues from the funds jumped to EGP 4.75 billion from EGP 3.75 billion.

Capital Raise

The board members of ADIB Egypt greenlighted a capital hike by EGP 3 billion, distributed over 300 million shares at a nominal value of EGP 10 per share.

In this regard, the lender will increase issued and paid-up capital from EGP 12 billion to EGP 15 billion.

The capital raise will be executed through a cash subscription by existing shareholders according to their holdings, with fractional shares allocated to small shareholders.

As of 31 March 2025, the consolidated net profits after tax hit EGP 3.03 billion, while the standalone net profits after tax reached EGP 2.93 billion.

