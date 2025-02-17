Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi National Hotels registered net profits worth AED 1.33 billion in 2024, an annual leap of 216% from AED 422.51 million, according to the income statements.

Revenue from contracts with customers witnessed a 77% YoY hike to AED 2.88 billion at the end of December 2024, compared to AED 1.63 billion.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent climbed to AED 0.11 in 2024 from AED 0.03 a year earlier.

The CEO of Abu Dhabi National Hotels, Khalid Anib, said: "2024 was a transformational year for ADNH as we successfully executed our growth strategy, expanded our market presence, and delivered exceptional financial performance.”

“The strong results reinforce our ability to create long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders. Looking ahead, we remain focused on expanding our footprint, improving efficiencies, and capitalising on new opportunities in the region,” Anib highlighted.

The board proposed cash dividends amounting to AED 567 million, marking an annual increase of 89% and representing a 7.50% dividend yield.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2024, Abu Dhabi National Hotels logged higher net profits at AED 1.18 billion, compared to AED 288.86 million in 9M-23.

