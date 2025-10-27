Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced fixed treasury bonds (T-bonds) at a total value of EGP 33 billion over three issues on Monday, 27 October.

The first auction stood at EGP 10 billion and will mature in two years on 7 October 2027, according to official data.

The other two tranches were valued at EGP 20 billion and EGP 3 billion, respectively. The second auction holds a tenor of three years until 7 October 2028, while the third issue carries a five-year maturity period until 14 October 2030.

Moreover, the CBE auctioned floating-rate T-bonds worth EGP 5 billion through one offering, which will mature in five years on 7 July 2030.

