ArabFinance: Contact Financial Holding (CNFN) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with e-commerce app Wasla, according to a statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

As per the signed agreement, Wasla will nab investments worth up to $9 million in series funding rounds from Contact Financial.

Through this partnership, Contact Financial will support the roll-out and regional expansion of the app to reach a wider segment in the emerging markets.

Contact Financial Holding, formerly Sarwa Capital, is a non-bank financial services provider, changing the way people and businesses access finance and insurance.