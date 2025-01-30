Paymob has entered a landmark strategic partnership with Woo, the open-source e-commerce platform, to reshape the e-commerce landscape in the MENA region.

Paymob became Woo’s first preferred partner to launch in the region, embedding its services into the WooCommerce Marketplace, according to a press release.

The partnership will offer seamless access for merchants to leverage a comprehensive suite of digital payment solutions.

Through Paymob Checkout, merchants can integrate more than 50 global and local payment methods into their WooCommerce stores, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, and regional alternatives.

Merchants also benefit from fast payment processing, with next-day settlements (T+1) for most methods and instant settlements in select markets.

Such developed features, like multi-currency support and retry options for failed transactions, boost higher payment success rates and improve customer satisfaction.

The integration will simplify store activation and enable users to start accepting payments quickly and efficiently.

Omar El Gammal, EVP of Global Business Development at Paymob stated: “Our partnership with WooCommerce is a major step forward in our mission to enable regional SMEs with transformative digital tools.”

Web Griebel, General Manager of Payments at Woo, commented: “We’re excited about strengthening our partnership with Paymob to offer merchants in MENA a streamlined solution that helps them securely scale their businesses.”

Karl Stjernstrom, Vic President of Global Alliances at Paymob, added: “This integration with Woo reflects our focus on forging strategic alliances that drive innovation and unlock new growth opportunities for Paymob merchants in the MENA region and beyond.”

MENA’s e-commerce market is expected to grow to $50 billion by 2025, driven by increasing smartphone penetration, a growing young population, and rising demand for digital payment solutions.

In December 2024, Paymob allowed its merchant network to accept Apple Pay in Egypt.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).