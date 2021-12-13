UAE-based Al Ansari Exchange and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have signed a $10 million agreement to support healthcare humanitarian programmes in the Middle East and Africa.

The agreement was signed by Al Ansari chairman Mohammed Ali Al Ansari and Bill Gates at a meeting in Dubai to discuss the importance of global efforts to improve healthcare.

The money will be directed towards Reaching the Last Mile Fund, launched by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, deputy supreme commander of the armed forces.

The pledged money will be focused on new strategies to reduce the burden of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), which affect more than 1.7 billion of the world’s population residing in low-income communities in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, a press release said. The funds will also support global efforts to eradicate polio.

