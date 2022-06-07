WSP Middle East, a leading professional services consultancy, has announced the next phase of The Red Sea Project’s Multimodal Operational Readiness Plan as momentum shifts gear towards embedding new mobility solutions within the regenerative tourism destination.

With a view to inspiring uptake from the world’s and the region’s top mobility operators, this phase involves expressions of interest from operators to ultimately supply and operate transportation modes across three modal packages throughout the project – in addition to one package for a Mobility Operations Manager – as it prepares to open to guests in early 2023, said a statement from WSP.

The latest step of The Red Sea Project’s sustainable mobility journey follows the creation of a blueprint for decarbonized future mobility to help enable sustainable, seamless journeys for guests, employees and logistics to the flagship tourism destination, it stated.

As a global leader in mobility, sustainability, digital-integration, and commercial advisory, WSP Middle East pointed out that its industry-leading advisory and mobility experts were engaged in helping The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) identify land, sea and air transport requirements for the development and its operations, underpinned by the latest advances in green mobility.

Andreas Flourou, Executive Director, Operations (Mobility) at TRSDC, said: "The Red Sea is the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism project. The destination is on track to be powered solely by 100% renewable solar energy, saving upwards of 500,000 tonnes of CO2 entering the atmosphere every year."

"As such, we’ve set out to be equally ambitious in our mobility operations and are seeking the very best industry partners to help us in realising this vision. Our portfolio of projects on the Red Sea coast is expanding, least of all with the equally ground-breaking Amaala, and as such, the partnership opportunity could be extensive for first movers," noted Flourou.

WSP Middle East Managing Director (Advisory Services) Kathleen McGrail said: "As a regionally-renowned trusted advisor with global scale, WSP Middle East is proud to be playing a pivotal role in empowering The Red Sea Project’s vision for smart and sustainable transportation."

"By successfully binding the worlds of technical and advisory together, our distinctive capabilities in the mobility arena are enabling us to assist TRSDC with the operationalization of its mobility strategy as well as help champion the step change required to bring world-class, future ready solutions to the fore in the kingdom," explained McGrail.

"In line with TRSDC’s aspirations to be net-zero, our goal is to set the benchmark for safe, smart, sustainable journeys which elevate The Red Sea Project as the world’s foremost regenerative tourism destination," she added.

Noor Hajir, Head of Transport Planning & Mobility at WSP Middle East, said: "WSP is proud to be a trusted advisor assisting TRSDC to develop a resilient mobility implementation model that can be scaled to accommodate the phased approach of The Red Sea Project and used as a benchmark for future projects across the kingdom."

"As the first Private Investment Fund project expected to open its doors to tourists, a project of this calibre requires regional and international mobility operators to come onboard and showcase their niche, innovative approaches towards facilitating clean mobility solutions and high calibre service that elevates the guest experience," stated Hajir.

According to TRSDC, the creation of a bespoke, first-of-a-kind mobility operating model for The Red Sea Project – which considers unique development and operational strategies for megaprojects in Saudi Arabia – will balance efficiency of operations and commercial viability whilst attracting globally-renowned operators to ultimately provide a world-class service throughout the tourism development.

Since The Red Sea and Amaala are sustainable tourism projects, there is a high demand for electric vehicles at both destinations.

At full build, their fleets will boast approximately 800 electric vehicles for guest transportation, a further 450 electric buses for staff, and more than 300 electric vehicles for logistics.

Going green in mobility will not only support The Red Sea and Amaala with their carbon neutrality goals but will further support Saudi Arabia’s ambition to reduce carbon emissions and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, stated Flourou.

"With TRSDC rapidly expanding its portfolio of projects along the Red Sea coast, coupled with the delivery of several other giga-projects in the Kingdom, there is a real first mover advantage for those willing to navigate the complexities of entering a new market and the associated challenges," added Flourou.

