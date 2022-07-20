Jeddah: Dr. Bandar Al Fihaid, President of the Arab Tourism Organization (ATO) disclosed today that the revenues of the medical and recovery tourism throughout the world is estimated at nearly $100 billion annually and expected to double over the next ten years.



In a report, he said the size of Arab tourists expenditure amounts to nearly $30 billion, indicating the importance of this pattern to get it developed in the Arab region and benefit from its impacts on the economy and investment.



Speaking on the eve of the 7th World Medical Tourism Summit scheduled for Amman, Jordan, from 23 - 24 July, 2022, Dr. Al Fihaid said more than 60 experts and specialists in the field of medical and recovery tourism representing 20 Arab and world countries are expected to take part in the event.



Highlighting the fundamentals of such kind of tourism, he said the Arab world is characterized by the availability of natural fundamentals including mineral-rich hot fountains and sea water in addition to advanced medical centers equipped with medical and scientific skilled personnel in this field.



Recently, a number of Arab countries have put long-run strategies and plans to lay the necessary foundations for a state-of-the-art medical and recovery tourism, he said, citing Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and UAE.