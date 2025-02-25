Wego has partnered with the Jordan Tourism Board to promote Jordan as a must-visit destination for culture, adventure, and relaxation.

The partnership aims to inspire travellers to explore Jordan's wonders and create memories. Jordan is known for its rich heritage, landscapes, and hospitality.

Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, said: “We are incredibly excited to partner with the Jordan Tourism Board to bring the magic of Jordan closer to our global audience. Jordan is a destination like no other, offering an extraordinary blend of history, adventure, and hospitality. Through this collaboration, we aim to inspire travellers to explore Jordan’s iconic landmarks and discover its hidden treasures, creating memories that will last a lifetime.”

Visitors can explore the ancient city of Petra and the desert magic in Wadi Rum, known as the "Valley of the Moon."

The partnership aims to foster sustainable tourism and enhance Jordan's global travel destination status.

It will include targeted campaigns, innovative storytelling, and exclusive initiatives to highlight Jordan's offerings and encourage deeper exploration of its culture and traditions.

Wego and the Jordan Tourism Board will unveil exclusive campaigns, special offers, and immersive content to make it easier for travellers to explore Jordan.

Adding to this, Dr Abed Al Razzaq Arabiyat, Managing Director of the Jordan Tourism Board, shared: “Our partnership with Wego is an important milestone in our efforts to showcase Jordan’s diverse and rich offerings to travellers worldwide. With Wego’s expertise and extensive reach, we are confident this collaboration will inspire more visitors to experience the wonders of Jordan, from its world-renowned attractions to the warmth of its people and the beauty of its culture.”

