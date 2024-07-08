Wego, a leading travel app, and a leading online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena), has partnered with the Jordan Tourism Board, to promote the diverse and captivating travel offerings of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Through this collaboration, Wego and the Jordan Tourism Board are committed to showcasing the country's myriad attractions, from the ancient wonders of Petra and Jerash to the natural wonders of the Dead Sea and Wadi Rum.

"Wego is excited to partner with the Jordan Tourism Board to highlight the beauty and cultural richness of Jordan to travellers worldwide," said Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Business Officer, Wego.

"Jordan offers a wide range of experiences for every type of traveller, from history enthusiasts to adventure seekers. We look forward to working closely with the Jordan Tourism Board to inspire travellers to explore all that Jordan has to offer."

As part of the partnership, Wego users will have access to exclusive travel deals, curated itineraries, and insider tips to help them plan their perfect trip to Jordan.

Whether travellers are interested in exploring ancient ruins, embarking on a desert adventure, or simply indulging in the country's delectable cuisine, Wego and the Jordan Tourism Board said they providing them with the resources they need to make their Jordanian adventure a memorable one.

Through joint marketing initiatives, social media campaigns, and promotional activities, Wego and the Jordan Tourism Board will work together to raise awareness about Jordan as a premier travel destination and inspire travellers to explore its hidden treasures, its rich history, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality.

