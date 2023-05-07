The search and travel engine “Wego”, which is one of the largest search and travel engines in the Middle East and North Africa, has published a report that includes a list of the most popular tourist destinations for travelers from the Middle East and North Africa region during the first quarter of this year 2023, as the report confirmed that Egypt is still the number one favorite tourist destinatio among travelers from the Middle East and North Africa region for the ninth consecutive year.

According to the survey, Egypt offers visitors a singular experience with a blend of ancient history, ancient culture, and stunning beaches for relaxation and adventure, in line with the preferences of all tourist segments.

In a related context, the Read Nigeria Network “RNN” – an information and entertainment blog – highlighted during the report it prepared under the title “Ten Largest Museums in Africa 2023” a list of these museums, which are topped by the Grand Egyptian Museum and the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir.

The report indicated that Egypt possesses a number of the best museums in Africa and is rich in many wonderful antiquities dating back to the oldest civilizations in history.

Regarding the Grand Egyptian Museum, which came first in the list, the report indicated that it is the largest museum in the world dedicated to one civilization, the Egyptian civilization, and is located near the Giza pyramids area, and contains many artifacts that reflect the ancient Egyptian civilization, including the treasures of the Golden King Tutankhamun.

The Egyptian Museum in Tahrir came in second place, as the report indicated that it is one of the major museums in Africa, noting that this museum was opened in 1902 and includes a collection of the most important Egyptian artifacts.

The Egyptian Museum is the oldest archaeological museum in the Middle East, and houses the largest collection of Pharaonic antiquities in the world. The museum displays an extensive collection spanning from the Predynastic Period to the Greco-Roman Era.

