(TAP) - A taskforce, bringing together officials from ministries working on the success of the 2024 tourism season, has been formed, the Prime Ministry said on Tuesday.

At the end of a cabinet meeting held on Monday and Tuesday May 20 and 21, at the Prime Ministry, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister, Ahmed Hachani and devoted to the examination of preparations ahead of the 2024 tourism season, Minister of Tourism and Handicrafts, Mohamed Moez Belhassine said that a toll-free number (08 100 333) has been created to receive complaints, adding that it is operational 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.

A unit, which will be in charge of receiving complaints at celsuicom@discovertunisia.com or posted on social media, has also been created.

During the cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister said that Tunisia is a safe tourist destination, affirming the recovery of the national tourism market after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Referring to the remarkable evolution of tourism indicators compared to the reference year 2019, Hachani urged all stakeholders to ensure the success of the 2024 tourism season, while paying a close attention to alternative tourism.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).