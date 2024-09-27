UAE - Hilton and Aldar have announced the signing of Abu Dhabi’s first Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts property, transforming the Eastern Mangroves hotel into a luxury hospitality experience.

Waldorf Astoria Abu Dhabi will offer scenic mangrove views and bring Waldorf Astoria’s signature service and sophisticated accommodations to the UAE’s capital city for the first time.

Just a short walk away from the hotel, the Mangrove National Park is a vast forest which is home to over 60 bird species and wildlife such as turtles, dugongs, and dolphins. Visitors can also experience the wonders of the forest by kayaking, stand up paddleboarding or boating through the park’s main water channel.

Waldorf Astoria Abu Dhabi will feature 167 luxuriously appointed guest rooms and suites, many with views of the mangroves, continuing the brand’s globally renowned unparalleled hospitality.

In addition, each guest will be assigned a personal concierge who will meticulously attend to every detail of their stay from pre-arrival to post-departure.

The hotel will also feature a thoughtfully curated range of food and beverage options including a brasserie, a rooftop specialty restaurant, a pool lounge, and the celebrated Peacock Alley – building on Waldorf Astoria’s legacy of culinary excellence.

Carlos Khneisser, vice president, Development, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said: “We are delighted to have signed Abu Dhabi’s first Waldorf Astoria, which will enjoy an unrivalled location overlooking the Mangrove National Park.

“With its anticipatory service and timeless elegance, it is set to be a destination of choice for those seeking modern luxury in the capital.

“Abu Dhabi, which plans to welcome more than 39 million visitors by 2030, is a world-class tourism destination where travellers can enjoy museums, architectural masterpieces and natural beauty. We see great opportunity in the city, and we are pleased to partner with Aldar to debut this iconic property.”

An exquisite retreat in the heart of Abu Dhabi, the hotel will offer elevated amenities, including three swimming pools (adult, family, and kids), a fitness club and spa.

In addition, the property’s two ballrooms and five meeting rooms will be carefully designed to reflect a grand yet intimate sense of place, creating an elegant atmosphere where guests can enjoy memorable meetings and events.

The property will be in close proximity to cultural attractions such as the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the Qasr Al Watan presidential palace, as well as to the Abu Dhabi corniche, downtown Abu Dhabi and Zayed International Airport.

The hotel will bolster Hilton´s existing portfolio of more than 35 hotels in the UAE - including three under the Waldorf Astoria brand.

