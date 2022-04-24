Muscat: Visitors who plan to travel to Venice in the near future will be able to see large billboards showcasing the varied landscape and natural beauty of Oman when they explore the historic city’s canals.

To mark Oman’s participation in the 59th edition of the Venice International Biennale of Art, from 23 April to 7 November, a tourism promotion campaign has been launched across the city.

According to Oman News Agency, the country’s promotional campaign will run until November with the aim of promoting Oman as a tourist destination in the Italian market. Visitors to the city can see the billboards on public transport buses, Marco Polo Airport in Venice, the Santa Lucia station, on the wall of the Scalzi Bridge, inside water taxis and some of the most iconic locations in the city.

The campaign aims to promote Oman as a unique tourism destination through images that reflect the heritage, tourism and natural wonders of the Sultanate, and highlights its wide variety of attractions, enabling tourists from Italy and European nations to discover Oman and enjoy different tourism experiences.

“The campaign was implemented to attract as many tourists as possible to explore Oman and enhance its image as a safe destination for tourism, in addition to the variety of offers from tour operators that make it possible to enjoy the richness that we offer our visitors, including beachfront accommodation, adventure tours, diving and others,” said Asma Al Hajri, assistant director general of tourism promotion at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism.

The ministry adopts innovative marketing strategies to promote the unique tourism potential that characterises the Sultanate of Oman, and to introduce the different experiences that visitors can have during their visit.

