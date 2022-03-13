United Airlines and Certified Africa, a travel and tour company that simplifies travel to Africa, have teamed up to create convenient options for travellers looking to visit Africa for African heritage experiences.



The customisable experience packages include accommodations, airport pick up/drop off, transportation, cultural tours, activities along with some meals and guides. Certified Africa also helps ensure travellers are prepared and informed about travel requirements like visas, immunizations, Covid-19 precautions and travel insurance.



"One of the most intimidating aspects of travelling abroad is the unknown. Every new culture has its own customs, languages, and traditions, which can be hard to navigate if you're not used to them," said Certified Africa Co-Founder Kristin Tellis Quaye. "With Certified Africa’s staff and guides accompanying you and the added convenience of United flights included you can feel comfortable and ready for the unknown when travelling to Africa and immersing yourself in heritage and culture."



Last year, United launched three new nonstop routes to Africa, making travel easier and faster from the U.S. Direct flights to Accra, Ghana, and Lagos, Nigeria now operate three times a week from Dulles International Airport in the Washington, DC metro area and the airline also started a year-round, daily nonstop service from Newark Liberty International Airport to Johannesburg. These convenient flights will allow visitors more time to be immersed in authentic African culture, lifestyle, and heritage in each destination.



"This partnership will be welcome news for United customers who are eager to explore Africa but may need a little help creating their ideal itinerary," said Glenn Hollister, vice president of sales strategy and effectiveness at United. "Certified Africa’s deep expertise and extensive network of local partners made them a great choice for United to work with."

