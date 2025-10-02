DOHA: Qatar Airways is now providing access to 18 additional routes in the United States through expanded codeshares with its International Airlines Group (IAG) partners, Aer Lingus and LEVEL. With the latest enhancements, Qatar Airways has strengthened its partnership with IAG and its carriers to expand global connectivity between the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East.

Following the successful codeshare launch with Aer Lingus in 2024, Qatar Airways has grown its partnership with Aer Lingus to share code on the Irish carrier’s flights from Dublin Airport (DUB) to 11 UScities, including Boston, Bradley International in Connecticut, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Nashville, Newark, Orlando, Philadelphia, and soon to Las Vegas.

Additionally, Qatar Airways has re-introduced its codeshare agreement with LEVEL, the leading long-haul operator at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport (BCN), to share code on LEVEL flights to Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, Buenos Aires, and soon to Santiago.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: “At Qatar Airways, we believe in offering passengers broader and greater choices to travel to their preferred destinations. Together with our International Airlines Group partners Aer Lingus and LEVEL complementing our existing partnerships, Qatar Airways is further setting a new standard for passenger convenience and global connectivity with 18 additional routes to the USand South America.

“This strategic progress enhances Qatar Airways’ award-winning service in the Americas and Europe, and enables travellers in these regions to seamlessly access over 170 destinations in our global network through Hamad International Airport, the Best Airport in the Middle East as voted by Skytrax in 2025.”

Aer Lingus Chief Customer Officer, Susanne Carberry, said: “Aer Lingus is delighted to partner with Qatar Airways to extend our services to its customers travelling to a number of top USdestinations. Aer Lingus has significantly grown its North American network in recent years, with a number of routes flying on our brand-new Airbus A321 XLR aircraft. Customers flying with Aer Lingus to North America can also avail of Dublin Airport’s US Pre-Clearance facility, allowing them to conveniently clear US immigration before leaving Dublin and arrive in the U.S. as domestic passengers. We look forward to welcoming new customers on board through our partnership with Qatar Airways and extending a very warm Irish welcome, the excellent service we are renowned for as well as the most comfortable and modern in-flight experience.”

LEVEL Chief Commercial and Network Officer, Lucía Adrover, said: “We are delighted to re-introduce our partnership with Qatar Airways and to further expand our codeshare agreement, to continue contributing to the strengthening of Barcelona’s long-haul connectivity. LEVEL is linking the Middle East and Asia with the Americas via Barcelona, with its next-generation airline model designed to deliver a competitive, seamless, and welcoming travel experience.”

Qatar Airways’ latest partnership enhancements are part of its codeshare portfolio with all IAG carriers, including British Airways, Iberia, LEVEL, and Vueling, solidifying its position in the European market.

Qatar Airways Privilege Club members can make the most of this new opportunity to collect Avios on these codeshare flights with Aer Lingus and LEVEL. Members can use their Avios on travel and lifestyle rewards of their choice including bidding on money-can’t-buy experiences with Privilege Club Collection.

Qatar Airways, a benchmark for excellence in the industry, remains a prominent leader in global connectivity and operates to over 170 destinations worldwide. Bookings with the World’s Best Airline, as voted by Skytrax in 2025, can be made at: qatarairways.com or through the airline’s mobile application.

