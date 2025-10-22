UN Tourism has launched its first-ever set of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) dedicated entirely to rural tourism.

Developed under the Tourism for Rural Development Programme, the two online courses — focusing on "Product Development and Marketing for Rural Areas" and "Design Thinking for Rural Tourism Development" — are now live and available free of charge in both English and Spanish.

Designed to be practical, accessible, user friendly, the MOOCs will equip those working on rural destinations with knowledge and tools to create more sustainable, inclusive, and community-led tourism experiences.

Zoritsa Urosevic, Executive Director at UN Tourism, says: "These MOOCs offer rural communities the tools to discover and make the most of their tourism potential — identifying what makes them unique and designing experiences that are both authentic and sustainable. From strategic planning to product prototyping, the courses empower them to lead their own development journeys. This goes beyond online-learning, it is about helping rural destinations shape their future and thrive on their own terms."

Practical Tools for Community-Led Tourism

Together, the two MOOCs offer a comprehensive and hands-on learning journey. Participants can learn the foundations of rural tourism development, discover how to assess and leverage their rural tourism assets, and design authentic, experience-driven offerings that reflect local culture and values. Additionally, they gain insights into marketing and branding tools ensuring that tourism products reach and resonate with relevant audiences.

Through the Design Thinking for Rural Tourism Development course, learners are introduced to human-centered design that emphasises empathy, creativity, and co-creation. Participants can learn how to co-create tourism solutions alongside local communities, using tools for ideation, prototyping, and evaluation to foster sustainable and inclusive development.

At the same time, the Product Development and Marketing for Rural Areas course dives into practical strategies for building rural tourism experiences, from stakeholder engagement to crafting compelling narratives and marketing campaigns. Both courses integrate global case studies and best practices, enabling learners to apply their knowledge to real-world challenges.

Global Access, Local Impact

The MOOCs are open to everyone — from tourism entrepreneurs and destination managers to local officials, NGO workers, students, and creatives interested in sustainable rural development. Accessible on the UN Tourism Online Academy, the courses offer the flexibility to learn at one’s own pace.

