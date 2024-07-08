Private Luxury Events has launched its newest invite-only event concept, Ultra, hosted at the prestigious Atlantis The Royal in Dubai. It promises exclusive networking opportunities and opens the door to new markets for its attendees.

Ultra was created to bring together leaders in luxury travel to share ideas, draw inspiration from one another, and have conversations on elevating the industry.

It guarantees the presence of best-in-class luxury travel professionals and the most sought-after luxury hotels, destinations, and DMCs worldwide.

Christy Kuplic, Managing Director of Private Luxury Events, said: "Ultra is more than a networking event – it is a carefully curated collective of the most exceptional professionals in the world of luxury travel. Prepare to transcend boundaries, unlock new possibilities, and be part of an exclusive gathering that shapes the future of our industry.”

Kyp Charalambous, Vice President, Sales, Atlantis Dubai, said: “Atlantis The Royal was specifically designed to challenge and reshape what ultra-luxury travel means. With this in mind, the resort embodies many experiences that cannot be found anywhere else in the world.

“From the 92 swimming pools that feature vertically to eight celebrity chefs under one roof – the property is both literally and experientially one of a kind.

“We are very excited to welcome Ultra by Private Luxury Events to Atlantis The Royal and invite attendees to experience the world’s most ultra-luxury experiential resort firsthand.”

With 17 restaurants and bars featuring eight celebrity chefs, including the Michelin-starred Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, bespoke room amenities from luxury brands including Hermès, Frette, and Graff, and the largest privately-owned beachfront in Dubai, Atlantis The Royal provides an experience that redefines perspectives of luxury, and a level of service that sets new standards in excellence.

Ultra by Private Luxury Events has set the stage for luxury travel leaders to discover new business opportunities and strengthen their position on an international scale by building strategic industry relationships with the right contacts for their business.

