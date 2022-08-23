AL ALAMEIN: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi inspected the Regal Heights Hotel, an investment project in Al Alamein City.

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan, and Mustafa Al Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq, accompanied the Presidents.

The leaders were briefed about the five-star hotel which features a number of tourist facilities, after which a fireworks display and a parachute performance followed.

President el-Sisi hosted a dinner banquet in honour of his guest leaders.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his Egyptian counterpart welcomed the Bahraini, Jordanian and Iraqi leaders upon arrival at Al Alamein International Airport, where they all exchanged cordial talks about the depth of brotherly bilateral ties binding the five Arab countries and their peoples, which are based on bonds of brotherhood, compassion and mutual respect and interests.

President el-Sisi expressed his appreciation for the close historical ties that the Egyptian leadership and people harbour towards brotherly Arab countries.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; and Humaid Obaid Abushibs, Chairman, Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority.