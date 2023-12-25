As Christmas and New Year approach, the world's eyes turn to the UAE, now a magnet for tourists thanks to its diverse attractions. From luxurious hotels and mega-malls to bustling traditional markets, it offers something for everyone.

Tourism and airlines predict a record influx of visitors during the festive season. The demand for travel to the UAE is soaring, pushing hotel occupancy rates to the max.

"Wego," a travel booking site, reports the UAE dominating Middle Eastern flight searches for the holidays. Over 300,000 searches for flights to the Emirates were recorded in early December.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) expects a massive surge in passenger traffic over the holidays. They're pulling out all the stops to ensure a smooth travel experience for the estimated 4.4 million passengers arriving between December 15th and 31st, with an average daily flow of 258,000.

Etihad Airways anticipates carrying around 1.4 million passengers in December, bringing families together and creating memorable holiday journeys. They encourage travellers to soak up the festive spirit onboard throughout the season.

With the recent opening of Abu Dhabi's new Terminal A, Etihad Airways welcomes guests with spacious check-in facilities, including the state-of-the-art biometric self-bag drop for all classes.

Every year, the UAE becomes a winter wonderland during Christmas and New Year, drawing millions. Major events across the country entice travellers of all ages.

Since mid-December, hotels in the UAE have seen occupancy rates skyrocket, surpassing 95%. On New Year's Eve, some establishments expect to reach 100% capacity.

The UAE boasts diverse options in terms of hotel establishments that cater to their guests' comfort and luxury needs, suitable for various budgets. Visitors to these hotels enjoy serene and relaxing atmospheres provided by beachfront hotels and resorts, while desert resorts offer a unique experience for safari enthusiasts that might not be available elsewhere in the world.

All Emirates in the country witness a series of tourist events, entertainment, and shows to celebrate New Year's Eve and welcome 2024. The UAE has a tradition of astonishing the world with outstanding fireworks displays held at prominent tourist landmarks.