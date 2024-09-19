The travel and tourism sectors in the Middle East, particularly in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, are experiencing rapid growth, with significant investments and developments driving this expansion.

It was recently revealed that the UAE is the sixth highest earner from international tourism, proving it is a prime destination for inbound travel. Equally, Saudi Arabia as part of its Vision 2030, has undertaken a series of projects to upscale its position as a leading tourism destination with the developments such as AlUla and the Red Sea Project, says a report by Collinson International.

The Middle Eastern Travel & Tourism sector has grown by more than 25% in 2023, reaching almost $460 billion. For Saudi Arabia, the sector has surpassed all records, achieving a 32% growth in 2023, contributing SR444.3 billion ($118.4 billion), representing 11.5% of the entire economy. The kingdom also welcomed over 100 million visitors in 2023, surpassing its 2030 tourism target seven years ahead of schedule. It is expected that 2024 will continue to see impressive numbers.

Hyper-personalised travel

But what makes KSA and UAE travellers tick? Research by YouGov reveals that 61% of UAE and 62% of KSA residents want hyper-personalised and exclusive travel experiences. The power of personalised journeys lies in providing the right travel rewards and benefits, which are crucial for meeting the needs of travellers.

In today’s competitive market, consumer demand for tailored travel experiences is higher than ever, making it essential to get it right. Collinson International is at the forefront of this evolution in travel, providing innovative and customised services the consumer truly desires. However, the destination also plays a crucial role in this new era of demand.

According to The Future Laboratory, a significant 82% of UAE travellers and 77% from KSA have already embarked on ‘slow holidays’ – where they stay longer in one place to fully immerse themselves in the surroundings and culture of the destination.

Additionally, ‘solo holidays’ are also on the rise with 75% of UAE respondents having embarked on a solo trip within the past year, and 61% considering taking one within the next three years.

Sustainable travel

Travellers out of the UAE are more often opting for sustainable travel choices when travelling now, and a significant portion of travellers, 45% from the UAE and 42% from KSA, conscientiously consider the environmental impact of their travel plans on most or every trip.

It remains essential that the airport experience meets the needs of the highly demanding traveller. Collinson International found that when consumers in the UAE decided to sign up for a payment card, almost half cited travel-related benefits, such as airport lounge access, as highly influential factors. UAE consumers also prefer bringing a guest when accessing lounges to enjoy pre-flight benefits such as food and beverage services, a quiet place to wait for their flight, and amenities like sleeping pods, which are available at airports including DXB International.

To summarise, the travel landscape in the UAE & KSA has evolved significantly and will continue to gain strength in the future. Saudi Arabia’s record-breaking growth in tourism highlights its rising prominence, while UAE travellers demonstrate a strong preference for tailored rewards and sustainable travel options.

Ever-evolving requirements

As travellers from both regions continue to demonstrate their ever-evolving requirements, the travel sector must be ready to meet these challenges with loyalty programmes leading the charge in enhancing the travel experience.

Priority Pass, owned and operated by Collinson International, stands as the industry leader for this transformation. By offering access to a vast network of airport lounges and travel experiences worldwide, Priority Pass meets the diverse needs of today’s travellers, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable journey from start to finish and beyond the airport.--TradeArabia News Service

