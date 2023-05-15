Tunisia - President of the Tunisian Hotel Federation (FTH), Dora Miled, on Sunday, signed a co-operation and partnership agreement with president of the Algerian National Federation of Hotels and Tourism, Abdelouhab Boulefkhad, on the sidelines of the International Tourism and Travel Fair, which is being hosted by the Algerian city of Constantine.

This agreement provides for working to raise the level of tourism in general and the hotel sector in particular in Tunisia and Algeria, through coordination and joint action, said a statement from the FTH.

It also provides for sharing expertise and experiences through training courses for operators in Algerian hotels and Algerian youth wishing to work in hotels there.

The two parties also agreed on the need to seek to develop the joint inter-investment pattern in the field of hotel industry, in view of the long-standing Tunisian experience in the field of hotel services.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).