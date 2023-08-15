Tunisia - The occupancy rate in most hotels in Djerba is nearing 100% currently, said Tourism Minister Mohamed Moez Belhassine.

French tourists (152,000) top foreign visitors, the minister told reporters on the sidelines of a visit Sunday to the island.

The number of domestic visitors in Djerba stands at about 138,000, the official added. This upward trend is explained by the completion of motorway works and the quality of services provided by travel agencies.

The promotion campaign set in motion by the ministry is intended to boost demand for the Tunisia destination (beach, Saharan and mountain tourism).

Besides, service quality monitoring operations are underway in addition to the secure supply of commodities, electricity and water.

The Algerian market is of capital importance, the minister said. The number of Algerian tourists grew 74% in comparison with reference year of 2019 to over 136,000 in the period from August 1 to 10.

The number of Algerian visitors from early January to August 10, Belhassine further said, reached 1.5 million, posting a 8% rise on 2019.

Data provided by official sources to the ministry every 10 days meet international standards, the minister added.

The national hotel upgrading programme, which entered into force in 2005, has targeted so far 140 hotels with total investments of TND 700 million.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).