Saudi Arabia - The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), a closed joint-stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, has appointed Think Strawberries, a leading tourism representation company, as its partner across the GCC to develop the region’s growing outbound ultra-luxury travel market.

Pioneering an ambitious path to lead the way in regenerative tourism, TRSDC was established to drive the development of The Red Sea and Amaala, two luxury, regenerative tourism destinations that will set new standards in sustainable development and position Saudi Arabia on the global tourism map.

In a league of their own, both destinations promise to change the face of luxury travel with an unmatched grandeur and supreme exclusivity designed to challenge the global conception of indulgence and luxury.

Emerging on the west coast of Saudi Arabia, The Red Sea is designed as a regenerative tourism destination that goes beyond sustainability paving the way for the next generation of luxury travel. Set to debut next year, The Red Sea will offer a stellar line-up of 16 branded resorts including the likes of The Ritz Carlton Reserve, Raffles Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses, St Regis and Grand Hyatt among others.

By 2030 the destination will comprise 50 resorts across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will also feature an exclusive international airport, an 18-hole championship golf course, luxury marinas and indulgent entertainment and leisure facilities.

Amaala, another exquisite destination in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 tourism roadmap, is shaping up as a global luxury wellness destination focusing on transformative personal journeys inspired by wellness, arts, and the purity of the Red Sea.

The destination will start welcoming its first guests by the end of 2024 and will consist of eight hotels and a plethora of high-end retail establishments, fine dining, wellness, and recreational facilities.

While addressing the collaboration with Think Strawberries, Loredana Pettinati, Senior Travel Trade Director, stated: “As we gear up to welcome our first guests in 2023, at TSRDC we have unswerving trust in Think Strawberries for its expertise in curating and implementing a cross-channel marketing and PR strategy and are confident our destinations are sure to be rightly positioned and developed within the GCC market.”

Amit Kishore, Founder, Think Strawberries MENA, said: “We at TS pride ourselves on helping our clients evolve, promote and protect their brands all the while tapping into new markets. The Red Sea and AMAALA are unique destinations setting new standards in the luxury travel segment, which we are privileged to represent and look forward to playing our part in taking them to new markets in the region.”

The first phase of The Red Sea will see the opening up of its exclusive international airport alongside a cast of world-class resorts in 2023 whereas Amaala’s first phase is expected to welcome its first guests by the end of 2024.

