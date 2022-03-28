Handwritten receipts from hotel restaurants and lounges will soon be a thing of the past as the authorities push ahead with plans to fully digitalise the tourism sector and create an online statistics database.

The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) will also be tasked with creating a comprehensive electronic statistics system which will be fully operational within six months.

Details of the ‘new strategy’, which applies to all tourism establishments, were revealed yesterday in the latest Official Gazette, following directives issued by Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Zayed Alzayani.

Punishments under the 11-clause decision include up to three-months licence suspension if establishments fail to adhere to the law with some scrapped if violations are repeated more than twice.

“Information regarding all revenues generated through tourism activities – including their facilities to provide food and beverages at hotels and other tourist establishments subject to hotel services fees – must be provided to the BTEA,” said Mr Alzayani in the decision.

“BTEA will also determine and request other information and statistics to be provided by these establishments.

“Establishments must provide all the necessary tools, equipment and electronic systems to connect themselves and their facilities to the e-data base under BTEA as this will now be a requirement to applying for or renewing licences.”

According to Mr Alzayani’s directives, handwritten receipts will be prohibited as all invoices must be electronically printed out through systems connected to the BTEA database.

Mr Alzayani added that it is imperative that data and statistics input in the system connected to the BTEA database are a match to actual figures and must be accurate.

Monitoring

“Written approval from the BTEA’s Monitoring and Licensing Directorate must be obtained if establishments, or part of their facilities, cease operations and approval must be obtained prior to reoperation,” added Mr Alzayani.

“The minister – following recommendations from the BTEA chief executive – can suspend the licences for no more than three months at tourism establishments or any of their facilities for not adhering to the terms of this law.

“Licences can also be revoked if offences are repeated. Licensed tourism establishments must commence rectifying their situation within the coming six months.”

