RAS AL KHAIMAH: H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, highlighted the importance of integration among various government authorities in the UAE to help achieve national tourism goals aimed at boosting the country’s global tourism stature and showcasing its diverse culture and past.

He made this statement today during his meeting with Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, in his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City. The meeting was attended by officials from tourism authorities representing different emirates.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud was briefed about major national initiatives aimed at promoting local tourism and supporting the development of the national tourism sector, most notably the “World’s Coolest Winter” campaign organised by the Ministry of Economy in collaboration with tourism, culture, and heritage authorities.

He also lauded the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which boosted the country’s stature as a popular international tourism destination.

He then expressed his pride in this ambitious vision, which aims to improve quality of life, achieve economic growth and ensure sustainable and balanced development across all sectors.

Sheikh Saud commended the fourth edition of the World’s Coolest Winter campaign, which continues to boost the national tourism sector and broaden the UAE’s economic base by showcasing its unique tourism offerings, stunning scenery, and enchanting natural beauty. He also stressed that the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah is eager to contribute to the country’s standing as a top global tourism destination.

He then praised the efforts of the Ministry of Economy, in collaboration with tourism authorities nationwide, and its tangible contributions to establishing a competitive, sustainable, and resourceful national economy.

For his part, the Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri lauded the support of Sheikh Saud for all national initiatives and programmes aimed at strengthening the tourism sector and doubling its contribution to the national economy.