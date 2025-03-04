With the rapid advancement of technology, particularly AI (artificial intelligence) and automation, questions about the future of jobs are becoming more prevalent. In the tourism industry, these concerns are even more pronounced as digital transformation, sustainability, and changing consumer preferences reshape the sector. The question on everyone's mind is, "Will AI take my job?" and, more specifically, "What will the future of work in tourism look like?" This article looks at the key trends affecting future jobs, the implications for the general workforce, and how the tourism industry might evolve in response.

Source: Freepik

Key trends shaping the future of jobs

In short, the answer to the question depends on a few factors, such as the specific jobs and the specialised skills required to complete the work. More complicated processes will likely still need human intervention, while simpler repetitive tasks will soon find automation either collaborating or taking over those tasks completely. Jobs that still require the softer interpersonal skills will remain relevant.

According to insights from HR.com and other industry sources, several trends are shaping the future of jobs across all industries:

• Automation and AI integration: Automation will drive efficiency but may lead to job displacement in roles heavily dependent on manual processes. Machines and AI technologies are expected to take over routine tasks, allowing humans to focus on complex problem-solving, creativity, and innovation.

McKinsey estimates that 45% of work activities could be automated by 2030, affecting millions of jobs globally.

• Industry 4.0: Those who successfully launch these technologies will gain a competitive advantage. This refers to the rise of digital technologies that allow machines to operate independently or alongside humans.

Organisations adopting Industry 4.0 technologies can expect increased operational efficiency, improved products, and entirely new job categories.

• The gig economy: Flexible, project-based work is on the rise. In this new world of work, individuals may no longer be tied to a single employer. Instead, they will engage in short-term, freelance, or contract-based roles, increasing workforce flexibility but also job insecurity.

• Skills evolution: Soft skills such as adaptability, complex problem-solving, communication, and intercultural understanding will become increasingly important. The ability to be technologically savvy, coupled with creativity, curiosity, and emotional intelligence, will be critical in the new job landscape.

• Reskilling and upskilling: As technologies change, reskilling and upskilling strategies are essential for businesses to remain competitive and for employees to stay relevant. The World Economic Forum found that 97 million new roles may emerge by 2025, emphasising the importance of continuous learning.

The general impact on the working population as automation increases is expected to redefine many roles, shifting from execution to strategy. This necessitates a massive reskilling effort across industries.

The widening skills gap is a critical challenge. Workers skilled in digital tools, AI, machine learning, and data analysis will be in high demand, while traditional roles will face obsolescence unless they evolve. Those with adaptable skills will thrive, while those with outdated skills may struggle.

The future of jobs in tourism

The tourism industry is not immune to these sweeping changes. With the integration of AI, automation, and digital tools, the industry is evolving quickly. The focus is increasingly on sustainability, digital experiences, and personalization, which require a new set of skills and competencies.

Jobs that will be affected over time:

• Traditional travel agents: The rise of online travel booking platforms and AI-driven personal assistants is making traditional travel agent roles less relevant. According to IBISWorld, the U.S. travel agency industry has declined by 2.4% annually from 2016 to 2021, and this trend is likely to continue.

• Front desk and check-in staff: Automation in hotels and airports, including AI-powered self-service kiosks and mobile apps, is reducing the need for front-desk personnel. Guests can now check in, receive room keys, and even order services through smartphones, reducing the need for human interaction.

• Tour guides: While tour guides won’t disappear entirely, the rise of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences will likely reduce the need for traditional, in-person guides. Many travellers are opting for immersive, interactive digital tours that allow them to explore destinations from their homes.

Figure 1: Jobs that will be affected over time

However, tourism employment still has a future with emerging opportunities in new areas and less automatable functions, such as:

• Sustainability manager: As sustainability becomes a key priority, this role will focus on developing eco-friendly practices within tourism businesses, helping organisations minimize environmental impact and promote sustainable tourism.

• Travel technology specialist: With the increasing use of AI, VR, AR, and other digital tools in tourism, specialists in these technologies will be crucial in enhancing visitor experiences and streamlining operations.

• Wellness tourism consultant: The demand for health and wellness travel is growing. Professionals in this role will create and manage wellness programs, such as yoga retreats, meditation centers, and health-oriented travel experiences.

• Community-based tourism developer: This role involves creating tourism opportunities that benefit local communities, ensuring tourism activities are sustainable, inclusive, and supportive of local cultures.

• Remote work tourism facilitator: The rise of remote work has fuelled the “bleisure” trend—blending business and leisure travel. Facilitators in this role will create packages and services that cater to remote workers, providing work-friendly environments in vacation destinations.

• Virtual tour curation: As VR and AR technologies improve, virtual tour guides and curators will create and offer immersive, digital travel experiences. This role will be particularly useful for people who cannot travel physically but still want to experience new destinations.

• Eco-tourism planner: These professionals will design and manage environmentally responsible travel packages that emphasise low-carbon adventures, responsible travel, and conservation.

• Carbon credit and climate finance experts: Specialists in carbon credit exchange, climate finance, and carbon markets will be essential in guiding organisations worldwide toward impactful climate action.

The skills needed for the future

The tourism industry will require a new set of skills to navigate these changes. Some key future skills include:

• Technological literacy: Understanding how to use and implement AI, VR, AR, and other emerging technologies will be crucial for many roles.

• Sustainability expertise: Knowledge of sustainable practices and eco-friendly tourism will become essential for many roles, especially in planning and management (Good Tourism Institute).

• Emotional intelligence and soft skills: With automation taking over routine tasks, human-centred roles like customer experience management, personalised travel planning, and wellness consulting will require high levels of emotional intelligence and soft skills.

• Creative problem-solving: As the industry faces new challenges, creative solutions will be needed to address them, particularly in designing unique and personalised travel experiences. An example of a creative solution is an AI-driven travel itineraries that adapt in real-time based on traveller preferences and environmental conditions.

Figure 2: The future of jobs in tourism

What can we expect going forward?

As the tourism industry continues to evolve, organisations must adapt to these trends by reskilling their workforce, embracing new technologies, and focusing on sustainability.

While some jobs will inevitably become obsolete, others will emerge in response to changing consumer demands and technological advancements.

The key for both workers and businesses is to remain flexible and forward-thinking. Those who proactively embrace change, seek continuous learning opportunities, and focus on developing future-proof skills will find a wealth of opportunities in the evolving world of tourism.

The future of work in the tourism industry is a mixture of promise and challenge. While automation and AI are transforming roles, there remains a significant need for human creativity, emotional intelligence, and problem-solving.

The shift towards sustainable and digital tourism provides new opportunities for those ready to adapt and innovate.

The tourism industry must embrace these changes to continue offering enriching, diverse, and personalised experiences for the travellers of tomorrow.

