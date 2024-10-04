The Tourism Development Fund (TDF) of Saudi Arabia said its recent visit to Al-Ahsa culminated in the proposal of seven key tourism projects in the historic region of the kingdom worth over SAR2 billion ($533 million), and which on completion are expected to add more than 700 hotel rooms to cater to the growing number of visitors to the region.

The visit also enabled the setting up of the ‘Tourism Development Townhall’, in partnership with the Al-Ahsa Chamber of Commerce.

During the visit, which is part of a nationwide tour, organised in collaboration with chambers of commerce across various regions, the TDF delegation presented a comprehensive overview of strategies to empower the private sector to advance the tourism industry.

It also highlighted business solutions and pathways for enabling investors to achieve sustainable growth within the tourism sector in Al-Ahsa.

The tour aims to enhance awareness of TDF's programmes and initiatives, designed to support and incentivise investors as they explore promising opportunities in the tourism sector, ultimately contributing to the sector's sustainable growth and the broader goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The executive team of TDF that aims at driving tourism growth in Saudi Arabia by attracting private sector investments, held discussions with the Governor of Al-Ahsa and the Acting CEO of the Al-Ahsa Development Authority, Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr, and the Mayor of Al-Ahsa, Eng. Essam bin Abdul Latif Al-Mulla, and Al-Ahsa Chamber of Commerce Chairman Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Mousa.

The discussions resulted in identifying collaborative initiatives to develop innovative tourism projects that drive growth in Al-Ahsa's tourism sector.

These meetings also outlined its pivotal role in empowering the private sector to meet the objectives of the National Tourism Strategy.

TDF CEO Qusai Al-Fakhri said: "Our visit to Al-Ahsa underscores our commitment to promoting investment opportunities within the tourism sector and providing innovative solutions that empower private sector stakeholders and entrepreneurs to tap into the region's immense potential.

"We definitely believe that Al-Ahsa's unique tourism assets will attract visitors both domestically and internationally, and we look forward to further strengthening our partnerships with local authorities and the private sector to bring impactful tourism projects to life, in alignment with the National Tourism Strategy for the oasis region of Al-Ahsa." – TradeArabia News Service

