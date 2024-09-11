UAE - Taraf, the real estate division of UAE-headquartered investment holding group Yas Holding, and Marriott International, on Wednesday announced a landmark project, W Residences Abu Dhabi - Al Maryah Island.

This collaboration will mark the first branded residences of the renowned W Hotels brand in Abu Dhabi and represents an exciting milestone for both stakeholders, with Taraf expanding its impressive line-up of luxury property developments, and Marriott adding this project to its W Residences portfolio that continues to set new standards and offer the bold, unexpected design and luxury hospitality the hotel brand is known for.

The residences will be located in Al Maryah Island, the city’s premium address and home to the international financial centre. Recognised and celebrated for its dynamic community, visionary development, luxury retail and dining options, and an exciting project pipeline, Al Maryah is rapidly becoming the destination of choice for the world’s leading brands. The project’s design will not only add to Abu Dhabi’s iconic skyline but will also feature cutting-edge interiors, world-class amenities, and the signature W hotels Whatever/Whenever© concierge service, providing residence owners their personal oasis to retreat, relax and feel energised.

Low Ping, Group CEO, Yas Holding, commented: "The branded residence market continues to grow, internationally and locally, with Abu Dhabi's real estate market a particular hotspot. Our collaboration with Marriott International aligns not only with our prime goal of continued growth within the UAE's luxury real estate market, but also our commitment to partnering with top global luxury brands. W Residences Abu Dhabi - Al Maryah Island will also complement Taraf’s portfolio which also includes high-profile developments across Dubai, showcasing our commitment to excellence and innovation.”

Jaidev Menezes, Regional VP – Mixed-Use Development EMEA, Marriott International, added: “We are delighted to collaborate with Taraf Holding to launch W Residences Abu Dhabi - Al Maryah Island, our very first residential development under the W Hotels brand in Abu Dhabi. We are witnessing unparalleled growth in Abu Dhabi’s residential real estate market, and the UAE’s capital continues to draw global and local interest for its luxury lifestyle advantages. This project will deliver the audacious W design, offer impeccable services for its Residence Owners, and bring a playful and refined energy to the stunning Al Maryah Island.”

Since its launch in January 2023, Taraf has focused on the luxury real estate sector and has multiple projects in the pipeline, located in the most sought-after areas in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

