ABU DHABI: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today visited SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the first marine life theme park in the Middle East and the first SeaWorld park outside the United States.

During the visit, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was briefed about the facilities at the massive educational and entertainment complex, which represents a significant addition to the UAE's tourist attractions.

Commenting on the occasion of the visit, His Highness highlighted the country's world-class infrastructure developed through strong public-private partnerships, which have helped enhance the UAE’s attractiveness as a leading global tourist destination. His Highness noted the project's role in raising awareness about the marine environment and its preservation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed about the diverse educational and entertainment experiences spread over eight sections of the theme park, featuring marine habitats from around the world, from the frozen poles to tropical regions. Built on an area of 183,000 square metres, SeaWorld Yas Island spans five floors.

His Highness also learned about SeaWorld Yas Island's role in preserving marine life through its research and rescue centre, the first facility of its kind in the region specialised in rescuing and rehabilitating marine organisms. The centre supports the UAE’s commitment to protecting the marine environment and conserving biodiversity.

During the tour, Sheikh Mohammed visited the largest water basin of its kind in the world, containing about 25 million litres of water and housing approximately 68,000 different marine species. He also visited Abu Dhabi World located within SeaWorld Yas Island, which provides visitors a glimpse into the nature of marine life in the waters of the Gulf region as well as the marine heritage of the UAE and the region.

The latest addition to the entertainment destinations on Yas Island, SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, was developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, in partnership with SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, a leading global theme park and entertainment company.