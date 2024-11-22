DUBAI: H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today met with Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO of Accor Group, one of the world’s leading hospitality and hotel management companies.

During the meeting held at the Investment Corporation of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum emphasised the Group’s significant contribution to supporting the emirate’s thriving hospitality sector and ambitious plans for expansion, leveraging its status as a prominent regional and global tourism hub.

Sheikh Maktoum also emphasised the promising opportunities within the UAE’s hospitality sector, bolstered by the nation’s growing stature on the global tourism and investment map.

He noted the UAE’s commitment to building strategic partnerships with global industry leaders, and underscored Dubai’s efforts to offer comprehensive support, enabling leading hotel groups to grow and expand in line with the emirate’s vision to make tourism a key pillar of its economy. His Highness also reaffirmed Dubai’s commitment to setting new benchmarks for excellence in hospitality services, enhancing the overall experience for visitors.

The meeting also touched on Accor Group’s operations and diverse portfolio of hotels across the UAE, as well as its plans for expansion, supported by the UAE’s robust hospitality sector and the growth in visitor numbers. The discussions also addressed potential areas of collaboration between Dubai and Accor Group in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to further consolidate Dubai’s position as one of the top three global destinations for business and leisure by 2033.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Managing Director of the Investment Corporation of Dubai; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; and Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, CEO of Wasl Asset Management Group.

Accor Group manages over 5,700 properties globally, comprising 840,000 rooms across 110 countries, under a portfolio of more than 45 brands. The company employs a global workforce exceeding 330,000 professionals.