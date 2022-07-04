UAE - Sharjah Airport has collaborated with its strategic partners to implement procedures and established quality services to ensure safety and convenience of passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia for the upcoming Hajj season.

The latest practices include performing necessary medical tests, providing crucial guidelines for a safe and convenient travel experience, allocating a lounge with hospitality services, as well as adding dedicated teams for timely assistance.

Sharjah Airport further offered supporting measures to help expedite the pilgrims’ travel procedures, such as allocation of additional check-in kiosks, passport kiosks, smart enquiries’ word desk, smart gates, luggage transportation vehicles, along with quicker transaction process times.

Passengers expressed their gratitude to Sharjah Airport for the seamless procedures that enabled pilgrims to speed up travel processes, locate their designated gates with ease, as well as receive quality assistance services. The initiatives reflected the airport authority’s commitment to offering an exceptional travel experience for all travellers.

Sharjah Airport is committed to delivering quality services to passengers, which are in accordance with the highest standards. The airport authority works diligently to serve the increasing number of passengers with exceptional services and support, especially during peak travel seasons like the Hajj.

