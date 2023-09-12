Riyadh – Travel company Almosafer, a subsidiary of Seera Group Holding, has become the exclusive general sales agent for Beond Airline in Saudi Arabia, according to a press release.

Upon the collaboration, Almosafer will lead all sales, promotions, and ground staff activities for Beond in the Kingdom through Almosafer Business, which is a dedicated service solution for corporate and government travel in Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, the service solution will operate reservations, transactions, and administration linked to general sales for Beond.

Utilising Almosafer Business will likely endorse a growing demand from Saudi-based luxury travellers seeking out beach destinations like the Maldives.

CEO of Almosafer, Muzzammil Ahussain, said: “The Maldives is a very popular destination for Saudi travellers and a very important market for our company.”

Ahussain added: “At a time where travellers are increasingly looking for exclusive and meaningful experiences, we are delivering on our commitment to our customers and partners by offering a wide range of products and services that cater to their needs.”

Meanwhile, Beond plans to operate a non-stop route between Riyadh and Malé. It further sets out to capitalise on the growing demand for travel from Saudi Arabia to the archipelago in the Indian Ocean, which as a destination of a steady influx of travellers from the Kingdom, especially in the luxury segment.

Chairman and CEO of Beond, Tero Taskila, said: “Beond is pleased to be represented by Almosafer in Saudi Arabia. They have the standards, experience and consumer trust necessary to offer Beond’s premium leisure experience to discerning customers in the Saudi market.”

Earlier in 2023, Almosafer announced that it was the first travel company in Saudi Arabia that tests the integration of ChatGPT for booking services.

