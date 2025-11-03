Aseer Region in Saudi Arabia made a notable appearance on the national tourism scene during the first half of 2025, attracting 2.9 million tourists, according to recent data released by the Ministry of Tourism.

Ministry statistics indicate that tourism in Aseer witnessed a significant increase, largely attributed to its stunning mountainous landscapes, mild climate, expansion of new accommodation projects, and diverse recreational and cultural activities.

This robust performance cemented Aseer's position among the top five Saudi tourist destinations during the first half of the year, reported SPA.

At the national level, the total statistics for the first half of 2025 recorded 46.6 million domestic tourists, with total spending exceeding SAR70.9 billion ($18.9 billion). This reflects the continued, rapid growth of the Saudi tourism sector, which remains a key pillar of the non-oil national economy.

The report also provided detailed insights into traveller behaviour, showing an average stay of 6.6 nights for Saudi tourists compared to 7.2 nights for non-Saudis, which indicates higher rates of extended stays and increased spending in major destinations.

Family visits topped the list of travel purposes for Saudis at 43%, followed by leisure trips at 30%.

For accommodation, Saudis preferred private housing at 45%, followed by hotels at 26% and furnished apartments at 20%, while non-Saudis relied more heavily on hotels and furnished apartments.