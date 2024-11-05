RIYADH — The Tourism Development Fund (TDF), the national enabler of the tourism sector, launched the “Tourism Empowerment" programs to provide comprehensive financing solutions to support micro, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the tourism sector.



This will contribute to providing a work environment full of opportunities, in cooperation with partners from commercial banks, government agencies, financing companies, and financial technology companies that contribute to facilitating access to competitive and flexible financing solutions, and building a credit relationship for establishments with financing agencies through various Tourism Empowerment programs.



The programs also include various solutions that enable these establishments to achieve their vital role in the national economy and contribute to achieving the goals of the tourism sector. These include joint financing solutions, in cooperation with commercial banks that contribute to enhancing the ability of these establishments to grow and expand their projects, in addition to financing various products with flexible repayment periods of up to 60 months.



The TDF provides the Financing Companies Program, one of the financing programs developed by the Fund in cooperation with financing companies licensed by the Saudi Central Bank. It aims to provide support to micro, small and medium enterprises and expand their scope in the tourism sector through financing solutions that suit their needs, such as working capital and capital expenditures, which is reflected in the quality of tourism services.



The TDF also provides, through the “Tourism Empowerment” programs, financing options via financial technology companies that enable micro and small enterprises to grow in a modern and advanced work environment. This is characterized by a faster financing period and technical services that facilitate the provision of support to all regions with flexible repayment periods of up to 12 months. This is in addition to the loan risk guarantee program, called Kafalah Program, which aims to overcome the challenges facing micro, small and medium enterprises that do not have the ability to provide the necessary guarantees to obtain financing and cover the deficit in the event of the enterprises’ failure. The Kafalah program supports the confidence of financiers and ensures the continuity of these projects.



It is noteworthy that the Tourism Development Fund provides direct and indirect financing solutions that meet the needs of investors wishing to invest in the tourism sector. This is through several products designed for them with the aim of developing an integrated tourism environment, as well as enabling the private sector, investors and entrepreneurs to participate in building a promising tourism sector that contributes to building sustainable development for the tourism sector in the Kingdom

