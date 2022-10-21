RIYADH — More than two million visas have been issued for those wishing to perform Umrah from a total of 176 countries around the world during the current Umrah season that started on Muharram 1, 1444 (July 30, 2022).



Hani Al-Omairi, member of the National Committee for Hajj, Umrah, and Visit, said that around 150 Umrah service companies and establishments are providing the best ever services for the pilgrims from the time of their arrival in the Kingdom until their departure to their countries after their performance of the Umrah rituals in ease and comfort, Al-Arabiya.net reported.



He said that Indonesia, the most populous Muslim country, topped the list of countries that sent the highest number of Umrah pilgrims. Indonesia is followed by Iraq, Turkey, Pakistan, Malaysia, India, and Azerbaijan. He noted that the coming period will witness an increase in the influx of Umrah pilgrims from different countries of the world.



Meanwhile, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques announced that the number of domestic and foreign Umrah pilgrims as well as worshipers who visited the Grand Mosque reached more than 30 million during the first quarter of the current year 1444. The number of those who visited and prayed at the Prophet’s Mosque during this period accounted for over 40 million.



The presidency stated that it has made elaborate arrangements and advanced means of new technologies, including robotics and artificial intelligence, so as to enable the pilgrims and worshipers to perform their rituals in a spiritually surcharged atmosphere.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).