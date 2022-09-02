RIYADH — Saudi Arabia announced new regulations that enable GCC residents the option to apply for an eVisa and allows residents of the UK, US and the EU to apply for a Visa on Arrival.



The minister of tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb signed Thursday on a Ministerial Decree that will make it quicker, easier and more accessible to visit Saudi Arabia.



Holders of a valid tourist or business visa from the UK, US or one of the Schengen Agreement countries continue to be able to apply for a Visa on Arrival, provided that it has been used at least once to enter the country granting the visa.



The ministerial decree removes the requirement of many would-be visitors to attend their country's Embassy before entering Saudi Arabia, increasing opportunities for potential travelers through a simplified visitor journey.



Al-Khateeb said: “Elevating the visitor experience is at the heart of the tourism sector's future. Through harnessing digital innovation and streamlining the traveler journey, Saudi Arabia is welcoming more and more visitors from all corners of the globe.”



“This is an important step as we develop a sustainable, resilient and competitive tourism sector while also delivering for our people. Tourism bridges cultures and connects communities, it provides opportunities and uplifts neighborhoods,” he added.



Tourist visas are no exception with over 1 million eVisas having been issued since their launch in 2019, the ministry said in a statement.

