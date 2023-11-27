Abha: The Governor of Aseer Region and Chairman of Aseer Development Authority “ASDA”, Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, witnessed the announcement of SEVEN’s fifth entertainment destination in the Kingdom and the first in the Aseer region.



With an investment value of more than SAR 1.3 billion, the entertainment destination is strategically located between the cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait, near Abha International Airport. The development is set on a land size of 64,000 square metres with a built-up area of more than 79,000 square meters.



Designed by Gensler, a global architecture, design, and planning firm, the architecture was inspired by the ancient stone buildings of the area to highlight the identity of Aseer. The design aligns with the principles of The Urban Code of Aseer Region, which aims to promote excellence in urban planning, design, landscape and architecture, while respecting the identity of the region.



Prince Turki said: “Aseer region is witnessing an unprecedented renaissance across different sectors and verticals through the endless support from our leadership. SEVEN’s entertainment destination in Abha is one of the key projects in Aseer which will support our ambition to become a global destination all year round.”



The Chairman of the Board of Directors of SEVEN, Abdullah AlDawood, said: “Abha represents another ambitious project in the framework of our efforts to support the entertainment sector across the Kingdom following the objectives and goals of Vision 2030. We forecast a GDP contribution of more than SAR 4 billion and over 5 million visitors by 2030. In addition to creating more than hundreds of direct and indirect jobs for the people of Aseer region.



He added: “We have been keen, in cooperation with the Aseer Development Authority and under the direct supervision of Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, to ensure that the architectural design of the destination is inspired by the ancient heritage of the region, while providing unique and distinctive entertainment attractions

for guests of all age groups, enriching their quality of life. We extend our sincere appreciation to our strategic partners for supporting our efforts to develop the entertainment landscape in the region.”



SEVEN, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has appointed Modern Building Leaders to undertake the construction works.



SEVEN Abha will be home to eight unique attractions, which includes a family entertainment centre offering various experiences from arcade games, unique world-class rides to Virtual reality areas. There will be a Discovery Adventures jungle-themed edutainment attraction created in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, an outdoor jungle-themed attraction that provides exciting educational entertainment experinces; a PLAY-DOH themed entertainment centre that taps into children’s creativity and imagination under license by leading toy and game company Hasbro; and a 12-hole indoor golf adventure area with the latest technology for an immersive gaming experience.



Visitors can experience a full range of live entertainment events at the multipurpose venue, indoor e-karting on multi-level tracks, a 10-lane futuristic bowling concept, ten screens for cinema from AMC and many more fun-filled experiences all under one roof. In addition, SEVEN will bring a wide range of retail and F&B offerings with something to suit everyone.



SEVEN has partnered with leading companies in their fields to design the entertainment attractions in Abha, including Cundall, Theme 3, Top Notch, Holofice, Thinkwell and Sea Quest.