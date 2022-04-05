RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) announced that it would issue travel permit to Iraq through the Absher platform.



The service of issuing travel permits to Iraq has been included within the list of the Tawasul service on the Absher platform. This will facilitate the beneficiaries to get travel permit issued without the need to personally contact the Jawazat headquarters or branch offices.



The Jawazat said that the travel permit would be issued in compliance with the terms and conditions.



The service can be accessed through the beneficiary’s account on the Absher platform, by choosing services from the list of my services (khidmati), selecting the Jawazat sector, then choosing Tawasul service, submitting a new application, and specifying the type of request of “travel permits service to the exempted countries.”



After this, the applicant has to choose the sub-service “travel permit to the Republic of Iraq,” and then choose the location of the committee nearest to the applicant for obtaining the permit.



The applicant then writes a brief description of the request, and then attaches a copy of the national ID of the applicant as well as the family card of the companions.



The Jawazat said that the permit form is available on the website of the Jawazat. A proof of residence approved by the chief of the neighborhood shall be incorporated in the column for attachments, the Jawazat statement added.

