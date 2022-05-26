Saudi Arabia has moved ten places up to the 33rd position in the latest World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Travel and Tourism Development Index.

The index ranks 117 countries globally on 17 different factors relating to the development and resilience of their travel and tourism industries.

Saudi Arabia launched its National Tourism Strategy in 2019, aiming to increase the contribution of the tourism sector to ten percent of its gross domestic product (GDP), create one million new jobs and attract 100 million local and international visits annually by 2030.

Prior to the launch of the tourism strategy, visitors to Saudi Arabia were restricted to religious pilgrims visiting the kingdom’s holy sites, business travellers and foreign workers.

Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia said the latest ranking is proof that the kingdom has demonstrated “incredible global leadership as a new tourism destination” since 2019, and despite the global pandemic.

“We have made it easier to invest and create tourism businesses in the kingdom. Last year saw a record for domestic visits. And top global companies are recognising our commitment and are joining us.”

Saudi Arabia is developing a series of giga projects designed to attract tourism. One of the largest, NEOM, is to have a significant tourism element, while the Red Sea Project is to be focused primarily on luxury and eco-tourism.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Cleofe Maceda)

