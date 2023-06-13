Riyadh – Saudi Arabia’s Air Connectivity Program (ACP) is establishing a seamless travel experience between China and the Kingdom by ensuring that ACP customer service and operational readiness meet the high standards expected by Chinese visitors, Ali Rajab, the CEO of ACP, stated during the Arab-China Business Conference.

Rajab elaborated: “For these travellers, like all others to Saudi Arabia, we prioritise cultural understanding and the highest levels of quality assurance.”

Riyadh and Beijing are collaborating to boost air connectivity between the fast-developing economies, as part of an ongoing effort to deepen ties between China and Arab partners, according to a press release.

The CEO, meanwhile, said: "In line with Vision 2030 and the ambitions of the National Tourism Strategy, ACP is bridging the stakeholder ecosystem to establish Saudi Arabia as a leading global tourism destination. Chinese visitors will, indeed, play a key role in achieving this ambition.”

ACP has facilitated the rapid expansion of air routes to Saudi Arabia such as a new direct route connecting the Kingdom to the Chinese mainland. The Saudi entity sees China as a leading market to stimulate growth in travel and tourism.

The central geographic location and diversifying economy of Saudi Arabia are foreseen to attract ongoing interest from Chinese businesses after the Arab-China Business Conference.

In 2022, Saudi Arabia saw 23 new routes connected to the Kingdom from three continents, which led to an expansion of seat capacity by 700,000. This year, an additional 17 new routes are expected to be added and seat capacity would hit 730,000 for priority markets.

On the first day of the conference, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment, Khalid Al Falih, said that one of the key pillars of the nation’s Vision 2030 is investing in its strategic location to connect the three continents.

