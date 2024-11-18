Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Tourism has announced that five-star hotels in capital Riyadh reached a 97% occupancy rate during the recent mid-year school break, and that overall, hotel and apartment occupancy in the city surpassed 90%.

This surge in tourism is attributed to the Saudi Winter events calendar, Riyadh Season, and several international conferences held in the city, reported SPA.

To further boost the tourism sector, the ministry said it was streamlining the process of licensing hospitality facilities, aiming at improving services offered both local and international visitors.

Riyadh had welcomed 8.8 million domestic tourists and 1.3 million international tourists in the first half of 2024, it added.

