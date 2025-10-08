Red Sea Global announced in a press release issued the signing of three new educational agreements as part of the fifth edition of the Red Sea Vocational Training Programme, which leads to employment in collaboration with the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF).

The release said these partnerships — signed with the University of Prince Mugrin, the Higher Institute for Paper and Industrial Technologies, and Batterjee Medical Colleges — come at a time when work is accelerating at The Red Sea and AMAALA destinations, requiring the qualification of highly skilled Saudi talents to operate and manage the companies’ assets in accordance with the highest international standards, reported SPA.

The initiative also contributes to achieving the objectives of the Human Capability Development Programme, one of the pillars of Saudi Vision 2030.

So far, five hotels have opened at The Red Sea destination along with supporting infrastructure. Last month, Red Sea Global announced the upcoming opening of Shura Island, which will feature 11 hotels, residential units, fine dining, and retail experiences. Meanwhile, work is progressing rapidly at the AMAALA destination in preparation for its expected opening later this year.

Red Sea Global Chief Administrative Officer and Spokesperson Eng. Ahmed Ghazi Darwish said: "We are not just building tourist destinations; we are building a bright future for the sons and daughters of our nation. Signing these agreements with distinguished partners marks another milestone in our journey to empower a generation of Saudi professionals—not only by providing jobs, but by nurturing ambassadors of authentic Saudi hospitality blended with world-class standards."

According to the release, the partnership with the University of Prince Mugrin will train 180 students for diplomas in luxury hospitality, through two tracks: culinary arts and food and beverage services. "This forms the cornerstone of delivering exceptional guest experiences and solidifying the destinations’ positions on the global luxury tourism map," said the release.

The release added that the collaboration with the Higher Institute for Paper and Industrial Technologies — the first of its kind — will train another 180 students in technical services (electrical and mechanical), providing qualified professionals capable of operating and maintaining the advanced and sustainable infrastructure of the destinations, which rely on the latest technologies to achieve Red Sea Global’s ambitious environmental goals.

Meanwhile, "Red Sea Global continues its partnership with Batterjee Medical Colleges, this time offering specialised diplomas in hotel operations and food and beverage services, in addition to a second cohort in the pioneering health and wellness tourism programme, in response to the rapid global growth of this sector and with the goal of making the Red Sea destination a leading regional hub in this field," said the release.

Launched in 2021, the Red Sea Vocational Training Programme is one of Red Sea Global’s most prominent human capital development initiatives. It has so far graduated hundreds of young Saudis who have joined the company’s various sectors and luxury resorts already in operation.

University of Prince Mugrin President's Advisor Dr. Sanaa Askool said: "These agreements reflect our commitment to continuing our fruitful collaboration with Red Sea Global to achieve our shared Vision 2030 objectives. Together, we will serve both people and place, contributing to the advancement of the hospitality and tourism sectors by preparing highly skilled national cadres."

Higher Institute for Paper and Industrial Technologies CEO Eng. Ali Bamusaad added: "This agreement comes as part of our commitment to enhancing the efficiency of Saudi talent and preparing them for the job market according to the highest standards. We believe this collaboration with Red Sea Global will provide a valuable experience by combining theoretical and practical training, equipping trainees with the skills needed to meet the growing demands of the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia."

Batterjee Medical Colleges Executive Vice President Prof. Mohammed Al-Tayeb stated: "This collaboration aims to empower national talents in promising sectors—especially through unique programmes such as the Health and Wellness Tourism diploma, the first of its kind in the region—aligning with Vision 2030’s goal of preparing a qualified generation to lead the Kingdom’s development journey."

"These agreements reaffirm Red Sea Global’s steadfast commitment not only to developing world-class tourism destinations but also to investing in the Kingdom’s most valuable asset—its people—ensuring that they remain an integral part of the success story being written along the shores of the Red Sea," said the release.

