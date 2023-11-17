ALULA — The Royal Commission of AlUla (RCU) announced the launch of its scale-up hub program to enhance tourism in in the governorate.

The RCU Scale-up Hub program for development and innovation will invite international tourism companies to test integrated concepts, products and services, in addition to implementing trial projects in AlUla.

Various opportunities for cooperation will be provided too as part of the commission's Scale-up Hub program.

The program is considered to be a main part of the innovation strategy of RCU, which aims to enhance innovation relying on the great value of AlUla as a global destination for culture, heritage and nature.

The program will host entrepreneurs to contribute to boost tourism in AlUla, as RCU focuses on adopting innovative solutions to strengthen the comprehensive and sustainable tourism experience and develop the tourism sector.

RCU's Scale-up Hub program, which will be carried out by the innovation team in the commission, aims to set advanced solutions in order to face the challenges in AlUla governorate, starting from the tourism sector.

It will also contribute to developing emerging companies through trial projects and tests to determine its feasibility and impact.

Furthermore, it focuses on forging close partnerships and cooperation between emerging companies and the commission, in addition to setting visions to improve visitors’ experience and adopt them in other tourist destinations.

The program will provide great value for AlUla’s expansion plans to become a leading tourist destination that enjoys comprehensive financial and commercial support.

Start-up companies will be funded during the trial phase with an integrated investment process to implement successful ideas on a larger scale.

Moreover, it will provide the participants in the program with training and guidance from the RCU’s leaders, as well as the commission’s innovation advisory council, experts, and academic institutions, in addition to technology and tourism specialists.

The entities with which RCU can cooperate include many international organizations and academic institutions, such as the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Amadeus Ventures, the MIT Technology Review magazine issued by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and IE University.

Successful graduates of the program, scheduled to pass out in March 2024, will be granted contracts to work with the Royal Commission of AlUla in the long term.

The first group of the participants in the program will focus on tourism through 5 expansion operations, each of which will be linked to an area related to the development of AlUla Governorate.

As for the remaining groups, they will be focusing on the main sectors that contribute to the development of AlUla.

Regarding the mechanism for identifying candidates to participate in the program, it will be done carefully, as ideas and startups that have the appropriate potential and achieve value in the long term will be selected.

The Royal Commission of AlUla said anyone who wishes to participate in the program can submit their requests via following link: https://surveys.rcu.gov.sa/s/Nh1NZhMg8tWFxbFOwOea

