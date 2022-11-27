The Royal Commission for Al-Ula (RCU) announced the activation of the most prominent heritage sites in Khaybar governorate, as part of a sustainable development plan to renew and develop the historical Khaybar Oasis, within the framework of the commission's work to link the oases of the ancient Arab kingdoms in Al-Ula, Taima and Khaybar.

The Khaybar governorate is one of the prominent historical governorates, home to rich natural terrain and unique cultural attractions, and includes one of the largest volcanic fields in the Kingdom, said the statement from RCU.

The RCU works to revive the archaeological sites through initiatives targeting four main areas, including: Al-Rawan village, Ain Al-Jama, and Khaybar Oasis, through which it is possible to enjoy the scenic views, in addition to activating Umm Jarasan Cave in the coming period.

In line with the targets and aspirations of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, the commission is working towards social and economic development in Khaybar by creating job opportunities and empowering small and medium enterprises.

The RCU’s ambitions to develop Khaybar are linked to the ongoing projects in Taima and Al Ula, where the three sites have a common history, telling a story rooted in the traditions, culture and heritage of northwest Saudi Arabia, accompanied by efforts to transform the region into the largest living museum in the world, it added.

