Mastercard, and Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), one of the world’s largest alliances of independent hotel brands, have signed a multimarket agreement to introduce a co-branded card, designed to boost the travel and hospitality experience for discerning travellers.

The collaboration will be tailored to the unique needs of affluent cardholders – offering a vast choice of accommodation arrangements and exciting rewards.

According to Mastercard’s Affluent Travel Report, 34% of affluent travellers in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) are users of loyalty schemes and membership cards, and more than half of the affluent travellers say they are looking for more meaningful experiences rather than shopping and souvenirs.

With this partnership, Mastercard and GHA will curate more personalised and enriching travel experiences for UAE cardholders.

“Mastercard is committed to connecting people to their passions while also enhancing consumer experiences and driving positive change,” said Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, EEMEA, Mastercard.

“As we witness a rise in luxury travel in the region, we continue to enrich customer experiences through comprehensive travel benefits, rewards, and convenience. We look forward to our partnership with GHA as we continue to chart a path in redefining luxury travel.”

Chris Hartley, CEO, Global Hotel Alliance, said: “Our partnership with Mastercard marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to reward our loyal customers.

“The co-branded credit card will not only offer unparalleled rewards and benefits, but also reinforce our position as a leader in the luxury hospitality sector.

“We love partnerships that bring added value to our member base, and so we choose to collaborate with select partners, who can create unique benefits and exclusive opportunities for our customers.”

The two companies have a long-standing relationship which started in 2015, when they introduced exclusive fast-track to elite status of GHA’s award-winning loyalty programme – GHA DISCOVERY – for Mastercard World and World Elite cardholders in the Middle East & Africa as well as in Asia-Pacific.

GHA marks its 20th anniversary this year and represents a collection of 40 brands with more than 800 hotels in 100 countries. Its award-winning GHA Discovery loyalty programme serves more than 27 million loyalty members worldwide and generated $2.3 billion in revenue and 10 million room nights in 2023.

