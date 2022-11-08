Ras Al Khaimah will present Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (RAKGMO), Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and Marjan and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (Rakez), at the first Global Media Congress.

The three-day event, which is expected to welcome more than 10,000 attendees, 200-plus media company CEOs and over 170 globally renowned speakers will held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) from November 15 to 17, 2022.

Heba Fatani, RAKGMO Director General, will take part in a panel discussion at the Congress, as will Ramy Jallad, CEO of Rakez. RAKGMO is a key sponsor of the event.

Offering a platform

Held under the theme ‘Shaping the Future of the Media Industry’, the Congress offers a platform for journalists, tech firms, content creators, digital marketing professionals, streaming giants, entertainment executives, regulators and key media stakeholders to share knowledge and take advantage of opportunities to build business partnerships with media organisations from across the globe.

Fatani, Director General of RAKGMO, said: “Our mandate at Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office embodies the vision and values of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, who firmly believes that media plays an essential role in communicating Ras Al Khaimah’s key messages, while advancing our position and reputation by shedding light on the great progress the emirate has made, and building bridges with countries around the world.”

“We are proud to be taking part in this inaugural Global Media Congress, which will provide great opportunities for collaboration among media organisations in attendance. Part of our role at RAKGMO is to work in close coordination with other entities across the Emirate to position Ras Al Khaimah, both locally and internationally, as a great place to live, work and explore,” Fatani added. “So, to be able to put that message across to key media stakeholders and forge strong working relationships with them through this Congress is invaluable. With our three other Ras Al Khaimah partners sharing the stand, we will collectively convey why Ras Al Khaimah is fast becoming the go-to destination in the region for tourism, business and investment.”

Vital role

Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “Playing a vital role in attracting three million visitors to Ras Al Khaimah year on year by 2030, the media industry is an essential platform that allows us to showcase everything we have to offer, from world-class hotels and stunning landscapes, to thrilling activities and cultural experiences. We look forward to further developing our business partnerships and having engaging discussions with key stakeholders, as we continue to highlight the nature Emirate and our sustainable tourism strategy.”

Abdulla Al Abdooli, CEO, Marjan, said: “Through our participation at the Global Media Congress, we are underlining the strengths of Ras Al Khaimah as a leading tourism destination to media professionals from across the world. This will enable us as Marjan to further engage with the media and communities globally, highlighting the exceptional lifestyle and business growth opportunities that the Emirate offers.”

Ramy Jallad, CEO of Rakez, said: “Media plays an integral role in positioning Ras Al Khaimah as an ideal investment destination in the region and it is important that we keep pace with the new forms of media. We are excited to meet the stakeholders from the media fraternity at the forthcoming event to explore how the production of content and communication technology continues to evolve rapidly.”

“Home to a growing community of hundreds of media companies leveraging our business solutions, Rakez provides a nurturing and synergistic environment for professionals and creators in the world of media to set up and expand their ventures in various fields, including media production, radio and television broadcasting, event management, animation, music and entertainment, publishing, and media marketing and advertising. The zone also brings media-related businesses in Ras Al Khaimah closer to their peers, creating an ecosystem comprising media suppliers and vendors that embrace B2B collaboration for the growth of their businesses,” he added.

