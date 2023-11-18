Doha - Qatar's 2023/2024 cruise season has gotten off to an impressive start, with the first month seeing over 4,000 cruise passengers disembark at Doha's Grand Cruise Terminal.

“We are thrilled to present our October 2023 figures, marking the successful launch of the Cruise Season. Grateful for the notable increase in international visitors, attributed to Qatar’s exceptional attractions and warm Arabian hospitality,” said Qatar Tourism in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Commencing on October 28, the 2023/2024 cruise season saw Crystal Symphony making its inaugural call at Old Doha Port, followed by Mein Schiff 2 on October 30. Today, November 17, Silver Spirit and Azamara Journey are set to embark on their maiden voyages to the country.

According to data released by Mwani Qatar, among the over 4,000 passengers, Crystal Symphony arrived on October 28, carrying 214 passengers and 475 crew members, while Mein Schiff 2, which arrived on October 30, accommodated 2,800 passengers and 1,028 crew members.

Additional arrivals of cruise ships this month include Mein Schiff 2 on November 18 and 24, Silver Spirit on November 27, and Le Bougainville on November 28. A total of 81 cruise arrivals are anticipated at Old Doha Port during this season, featuring eight ships making their inaugural call to Qatar.

The roster of notable cruise ships for this season includes MSC Virtuosa, Aidaprima, Costa Toscana, Norwegian Dawn, MS Riviera, Silver Moon, MS Hamburg, Seabourn Encore, Queen Mary 2, and Artania. The cruise season is expected to run until April 25, 2024.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

